Crime Teen charged in I-5 wreck near Milton that killed her friend August 26, 2019 07:08 PM

Zoe Phillips of Lakewood, an 18-year-old suspected drunken driver, was charged with vehicular homicide on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in connection with a collision on Interstate 5 near Milton that killed Cindy Thach, a 20-year-old Tacoma woman.