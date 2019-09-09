Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Teach kids to report uncomfortable situations to prevent child sexual abuse Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Kevin R. Coyne

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kevin R. Coyne Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Age: 59.

Description: Brown hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 12000 block of 286th Street East, Roy.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting at knifepoint a 13-year-old boy delivering newspapers. Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.

James Farnan

James Farnan Tacoma Police Department

Age: 48.

Description: 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 3500 block of McKinley Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of attempted second-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in King County for sexually assaulting a 66-year-old woman. Convicted in 1990 fourth-degree assault in King County for assaulting a 40-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Kenneth P. Longsdorff

Kenneth P. Longsdorff Lakewood Police Department

Age: 69.

Description: 5 feet 8 inches and 140 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 6800 block of 86th Street SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child molestation in Walla Walla County for molesting a young boy when the victim was 5 to 13 years old. Convicted in 1992 of second-degree child rape in Benton County for sexually assaulting a boy over the course of six years. Convicted in 2001 of first-degree child rape in Franklin County for sexually assaulting two boys over several years.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Contact Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.