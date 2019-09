Crime Suspects allegedly connected to fatal shooting of teen on Tacoma porch appear in court September 06, 2019 04:02 PM

Andre Darrell Gonzalez, 16, and 17-year-old Sunshine Rain Timmons pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Pierce County Court Sept. 6, 2019. They were charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jamone Pratt July 30, 2019 in Tacoma.