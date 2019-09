Crime 3rd teen charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 16-year-old boy on Tacoma porch September 18, 2019 06:56 PM

Treyshawn Donovan Hilton, 17, appears in court on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy standing on a Tacoma porch. Pierce County prosecutors charged him and two others with the July 30 death of Jamone Pratt.