Woman arrested after Lacey police say she reported a shooting that didn’t happen
Police in Lacey say a report of a shooting Thursday that drew a large police response to 15th Avenue Northeast was a false alarm.
A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of giving a false report.
Police say the woman called emergency dispatchers at 11:55 a.m. and said someone had been shot in the face and later that multiple shots had been fired in a residential area near 15th Avenue Northeast and Draham Street Northeast.
Lacey police and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded but found no victim, and neighbors reported hearing no shooting, according to Lacey Detective Jon Mason. He said police have had calls from the same woman before.
“This isn’t the first time she has called and made a false report, but this is the first time of this magnitude,” he said.
