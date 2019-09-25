‘His life matters:’ Family of 2017 homicide victim begs for info in Graham death

Trevor Guthrie was killed in his Graham home on Nov. 18, 2017. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the homicide. Courtesy photo

Trevor Guthrie was a simple man in life, but his death remains a mystery.

His badly beaten body was found in his Graham home Nov. 18, 2017. Nothing was missing, ruling out a robbery.

Medical examiners determined the 44-year-old died by asphyxiation.

No one has been arrested.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Frustrated by a lack of progress in finding Guthrie’s killer, his family recently printed large posters reading, “Trevor Guthrie’s life matters,” and put them in their vehicles and around town.

The flyers offer an unspecified reward and ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department.

“Our family has been in shambles,” his sister, Tiffani Guthrie, told The News Tribune through tears Wednesday. “Every Thanksgiving. Every Christmas. Every birthday. We are a close family. We’ve been struggling with no answers.”

The Guthries all lived on the same road near 22th Street East and 152nd Avenue East.

His family said Guthrie wasn’t involved with drugs or crime, and they can’t fathom who would want him dead.

Guthrie was a father of two, but his children were grown and he lived alone. He enjoyed working with wood, camping and spending time outside, and hunting for antlers once deer naturally shed them.

Shortly before his death, he started a gas-piping business and was doing so well he mailed $40 to his grandmother with a letter telling herself she deserved a nice dinner out.

Guthrie’s grandmother received the letter the day of his funeral.

“Somebody murdered my brother in his home, and everybody just moved on,” Tiffani Guthrie said. “He was a father and brother and son and a good person. His life matters.”

Detectives say they’re still investigating the case and following up on leads.

“We believe that he was severely attacked, and we believe it was somebody that knew him,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Anyone with information on Guthrie’s death is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).