A high school student was hit by a car near Lacey that left the scene. Have you seen it?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a car that struck a high school student late last month.

During the day on Sept. 30, the student attempted to cross the crosswalk at Pacific Avenue Southeast at Steilacoom Road Southeast.

The car struck the student and fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle description:

▪ 4-door sedan, possibly an early 2000’s Toyota Camry or Corolla.

▪ Brown metallic paint.

▪ Previous damage to the car on rear passenger side.

▪ Different hubcap on the rear passenger-side wheel.

▪ May have damage to the passenger-side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim English at tim.english@co.thurston.wa.us.