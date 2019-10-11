University Place mom has been missing for two months. Have you seen her?

A University Place woman hasn’t been seen for two months and investigators are asking for the public’s help figuring out her whereabouts.

Rachael Collins, 37, was last seen leaving the home of a relative on Aug. 12.

It wasn’t uncommon for her to stay gone for a day or two, but her children, mother and grandmother became concerned when she never returned home.

Collins was reported missing Sept. 12.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She did not have a car and used public transportation.

She is known to frequent the Hilltop area in Tacoma and Lakewood.

“We are looking for any information on her location or well-being,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Collins is 5-feet-9 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She also goes by the name Rachael Harris.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).