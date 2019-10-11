Woman pulled unconscious from Lakewood apartment fire, in critical condition

West Pierce Fire & Rescue

A woman was critically injured Friday morning when a fire broke out in her Lakewood apartment, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 5 a.m. at the Clover Creek apartments in the 12500 block of Addison Street.

Firefighters arrived to find one unit engulfed.

They were able to rescue the woman, who was unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital.

Although crews contained the fire to one apartment, the building was evacuated.

It was not immediately known how many residents were displaced or what started the fire.

A Pierce County Transit bus was brought to the scene to help keep 10 displaced residents warm while investigators determined whether the complex was safe.

Due to the area being closed off, some Clover Park School District buses were running late.