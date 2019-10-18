She was picking up her daughter when targeted in a University Place drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in University Place started when a woman was told she wasn’t allowed to see her daughter.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman started driving with a friend to pick up her daughter from the apartment of her ex-boyfriend.

On the way, the women spotted the ex-boyfriend’s brother pulling out of a convenience store. She pulled up alongside him and asked if she could see her daughter and the other man’s brother.

He said that wouldn’t happen.

The two argued, allegedly cussed at each other and the man sped off.

The mother followed him.

“At one point as they were driving down the roadway (the man) stuck his arm out of the window with a gun in his hand and shot a round off” into the air, according to court documents.

The mother continued to follow him.

In the 2400 block of Day Island Blvd. W, the man did a U-turn and fired at least one shot toward the women’s sedan before crashing into them with his Acura, records say.

Nobody was seriously injured.

A neighbor who spotted the incident pulled her SUV into the street to block the two cars from leaving, but agreed to move after the man allegedly threatened to shoot her.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault.

He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail.