Armed man threatening to kill his family was fatally shot by Pierce County deputies

A Parkland man armed with a knife and threatening to kill his family was fatally shot by deputies Sunday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 56-year-old man has not been identified.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of 115th Street South about 6:20 p.m. after somebody reported a man was armed with a knife and threatening to kill his family.

The man, who was allegedly intoxicated, said he would kill law enforcement officers if they came to the home.

When deputies arrived, the man allegedly confronted them on the porch and was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of what led up to the or how many deputies fired their weapons were not immediately released.

Tacoma police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.