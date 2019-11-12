Woman struck, killed by truck while walking on SR 161 in Pierce County

A woman was killed Monday night after being hit by a pickup while walking alongside state Route 161 in Pierce County.

The pickup was traveling south on Route 161 approaching 317th Street East when the passenger-side mirror struck the woman about 9:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, a 49-year-old Eatonville man, stopped and called 911.

Although the woman was conscious and speaking at the scene, she was later pronounced dead at Tacoma General Hospital.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Her name has not been publicly released.

The driver is not expected to face charges, trooper Johnna Batiste said.