Crime Alleged getaway driver in fatal stabbing of Lakewood convenience store owner appears in court November 13, 2019 07:28 PM

Bonifacio Alvarez Reynolds was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County. He’s accused of being the getaway driver in the fatal Lakewood robbery of 59-year-old In Cha Choe, the McChord Mart convenience store owner. Bail was set at $2 million.