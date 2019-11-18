Crime

Fox Island couple dead after woman calls 911 to report husband has gun

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background kali9 Getty Images

A Fox Island man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers Sunday, then killing himself.

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives have not determined a motive for the homicide-suicide, which took place just before 5 p.m. on Queets Place.

A 48-year-old woman called 911 to report that her husband had a gun, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The dispatcher then heard multiple gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find the woman dead outside of the home. Her 57-year-old husband was dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

