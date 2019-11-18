Crime
Fox Island couple dead after woman calls 911 to report husband has gun
A Fox Island man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers Sunday, then killing himself.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives have not determined a motive for the homicide-suicide, which took place just before 5 p.m. on Queets Place.
A 48-year-old woman called 911 to report that her husband had a gun, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The dispatcher then heard multiple gunshots.
Deputies arrived to find the woman dead outside of the home. Her 57-year-old husband was dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Comments