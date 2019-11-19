Crime

Teens injured after crashing car into Auburn drugstore

Valley Regional Fire Authority

Two teenage boys were injured early Tuesday after crashing a car into the loading dock of an Auburn store, police said.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when the driver plowed into the rear loading dock of a Walgreens at 1701 Auburn Way South.

Both the driver and passenger were injured. One was taken to Multicare Auburn Medical Center, the other went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers have not determined what prompted the crash.

The building suffered minimal damage and the store remained open Tuesday.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  