Charges of stalking, ‘revenge porn’ dismissed against Pierce County man

Recent charges against the first man convicted of “revenge porn” in Pierce County were dismissed this week, according to court records.

Michael Andrew Hart, 46, was charged with disclosing intimate images and stalking in May, about a month after the state Department of Corrections said he was released from prison for similar crimes.

On Tuesday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend signed an order dismissing the new charges after prosecutors said they didn’t believe they could prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

“Specifically, additional forensic examination of the computer at issue and the warrant return from the defendant’s email account did not reveal any images, nor any evidence that could be used to prove either charge,” the state wrote in its motion for dismissal. “... Because the arena of computer and digital forensics is always changing, the state requests that the court dismiss this case without prejudice, in case the state is able to obtain additional evidence within the period of the statute of limitations.”

The dismissal without prejudice gives prosecutors the possibility of revisiting the case in the future.

The charging papers filed in May alleged that Hart had contacted a woman he went to high school with, that he became controlling and scary and that after about two weeks she started trying to cut ties with him.

Charging papers said she showed police a petition for a protection order that she’d written. Some of the allegations in it were that he demanded sex and nude photos from her, got angry when she refused, that he threatened to hurt her and said he’d start killing women if he got in trouble again.

The woman also allegedly told police that Hart showed her a sexual photo of a woman, the description of which matched a photo that got him in trouble previously.

In that case, Hart spread sexual images of an ex-girlfriend, her sister and her friend across Facebook without their permission.

He was sentenced to seven years after he pleaded guilty to stalking, cyberstalking, four counts of violating a domestic violence protection order and six counts of disclosing intimate images — which state lawmakers made a gross misdemeanor in 2015.

The ex-girlfriend told the court she dated Hart for six years, and that he physically, sexually and emotionally abused her.

“The only way we can protect ourselves from him is to keep him locked up,” she said.

She was one of at least seven women at the time who had asked for protection orders against Hart since 2000, according to court records.

Hart got credit for time served in jail awaiting the resolution of his case and was given a special drug offender sentencing alternative, which meant he was eligible to spend a significant part of his sentence getting treatment in the community.

The sentence also included additional time that was suspended, as long as he avoided further trouble with the law.