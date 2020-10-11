Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Gig Harbor woman allegedly killed by her neighbor has been identified

A 76-year-old Gig Harbor woman shot to death Oct. 3 has been identified.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said Diane Michele Perron died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mark Allen Erisman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Superior Court on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene in the 6500 block of Valley View Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor for a welfare check. They found Perron’s door kicked in and her body inside.

Erisman, who has mental health issues, seemed frustrated with Perron, who he thought had scared off wildlife in his yard, according to charging documents.

Erisman’s vehicle was found about 9 p.m. later that day on Ruston Way. He was walking nearby.

He was detained without incident and reportedly said, “You got me,” and, “The gun is in the car,” charging documents state.

