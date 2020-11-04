Man accused of arson during domestic violence incident in Thurston County

A Tacoma man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including first-degree arson domestic violence, court records show.

The court found probable cause to charge Thomas E. Hieb, 39, with the following: first-degree arson domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment domestic violence; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence; fourth-degree assault domestic violence intimate partner.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Charging documents give the following account:

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed residence in the county on Monday after a woman called to report that Hieb, with whom she had had a previous relationship, was at her house “destroying things.”

She told deputies that she could not get the man to leave, and he would not initially let her leave, even pushing her to the ground. He also threw her phone when she attempted to call for help.

Hieb said there would be a “bloodbath” if she called police, court records show.

The man also found a hand-held propane torch, ignited it and began to burn the carpet in the residence. The woman grabbed the torch, threw it on the bed and then fled the residence.

The woman told deputies she feared for her life. Hieb was later found and arrested at the residence.