Pierce County man arrested after driving two women to Yelm against their will

A 26-year-old Pierce county man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Monday evening after two women called the police to report he was holding them hostage inside his car.

The incident began around 4 p.m. as the two women were walking down the street in Lakewood and the man, who is an acquaintance of theirs, pulled up and offered them a ride, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cameron Simper.

It soon became clear that the man was not going in the right direction, instead driving into Thurston County. When the women protested, he refused to let them out and threatened them. Then he drove them to a friend’s house near Yelm.

Around 5:45 p.m., the man parked in the driveway and got out of the car. That’s when one of the women called 911.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man at the Yelm residence. The victims told deputies that the man had a gun. Police seized the man’s car but have not yet searched it to confirm if he had a gun, Simper said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man, who could be charged with first-degree kidnapping, was booked into Thurston County Jail at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies do not believe the occupant of the Yelm residence had “direct knowledge” of the crime, Simper said.