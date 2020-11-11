Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on I-5 overpass after confronting theft suspect

A man was killed on an Interstate 5 overpass in Lakewood on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
A man was killed on an Interstate 5 overpass in Lakewood on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 53-year-old man was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on a freeway overpass in Lakewood, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a theft the previous day at a convenience store on Union Avenue.

Friends of the store’s owner were helping to look for the theft suspect, and about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, the hit-and-run victim spotted the suspect on the Freedom Way overpass of Interstate 5.

He got out of his vehicle to confront the theft suspect, who was spotted driving across the I-5 overpass.

“When the suspect tried to drive away, the victim was struck by the suspect’s older gold minivan before it fled the scene,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Detectives have not found the suspect.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
