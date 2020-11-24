Driver killed in head-on collision in Tacoma has been identified

A 38-year-old man killed in a car crash in Tacoma this past weekend has been identified.

Nathaniel Jerome White of Federal Way died of multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say he was speeding north in the 1800 block of Marine View Drive on Saturday, passing other vehicles using the turn lane.

When his Nissan Altima veered back into traffic, White allegedly cut off a semi truck, lost control and struck a southbound Kia head-on.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman in the Kia were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. A large dog inside their vehicle also was hurt and taken to a local veterinary hospital.