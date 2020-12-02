2 killed in fiery crash on SR 167 near Pacific after wrong-way driver hits 3 vehicles

KIRO-TV

Two people died late Tuesday after a pickup truck driving the wrong way on state Route 167 near Pacific struck a dump truck, motorcycle and semi truck.

Troopers say seven vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of SR 167 just south of Ellington Road.

Several people called 911 to report a pickup truck traveling south in the northbound lanes near Renton.

Twelve miles later, the wrong-way driver hit a motorcycle, double dump truck and semi.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the pickup and dump truck exploded in flames when they collided, but the dump truck’s driver escaped without injury.

The pickup truck’s driver was killed in the crash.

Several other vehicles struck debris from the collisions, according to the Washington State Patrol.

One lane of northbound SR 167 closed for investigation and cleanup through Wednesday morning, reopening just before 8 a.m.

Troopers have not figured out why the pickup truck’s driver was traveling the wrong way.

