Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Myung D. Park Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Myung D. Park

Age: 56.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 19200 block of 86th Avenue East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2001 of second-degree child molestation, second-degree assault with sexual motivation and indecent exposure in Pierce County for grabbing the breast of a 13-year-old girl and exposing himself to her. In another incident, he sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl who lived nearby.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Adrian T. Abram

Age: 33.

Description: 5-feet-4 and 160 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 14400 block of Washington Avenue SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of two counts of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting three women sleeping at his home.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.