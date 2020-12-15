Crime
Officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake, suspect not arrested
There was an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It occurred in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer at 20904 state Route 410.
A sheriff’s spokesman declined to immediately provide details, including whether it was an officer or suspect who fired a gun.
Nobody was injured.
“The officer is okay and the suspect is still outstanding,” the department tweeted.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
Comments