Crime

Officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake, suspect not arrested

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

There was an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It occurred in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer at 20904 state Route 410.

A sheriff’s spokesman declined to immediately provide details, including whether it was an officer or suspect who fired a gun.

Nobody was injured.

“The officer is okay and the suspect is still outstanding,” the department tweeted.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Stacia Glenn
