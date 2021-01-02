Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Shawn Tibbetts

Age: 38.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of first-degree child rape, third-degree child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in King County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and posting child pornography online.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Andre B. Young

Age: 79.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5000 block of South M Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in King County, third-degree rape in 1977 and four counts of first-degree rape in Pierce County in 1963. Officials say all his crimes were similar in that he broke into the homes of women and sexually assaulted them.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.