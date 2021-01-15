Woman killed in rollover crash in Graham has been identified

Courtesy photo

Officials have identified a woman who died in a rollover crash in Graham.

Kianna Kaylee Brown, 29, was killed Jan. 9 after she lost control of her Toyota Tacoma, went into a culvert and rolled over in the 12800 block of East 224th Street.

The crash was caused by Brown speeding on icy roads, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It occurred about 7:30 a.m. that morning, about five blocks from Brown’s home.

She was traveling west on 224th Street East when she lost control of her truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown worked as a restoration technician for 24Restech, loved cooking and often took photographs of her beloved dog.

“She liked going to sporting events, visiting Ocean Shores and the tulip fields in Mount Vernon, camping, fishing, and collecting plants,” according to an online obituary. “Family will forever remember Kianna’s beautiful smile, sense of humor, and contagious laugh.”