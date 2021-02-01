She killed her husband over loving text messages he sent another woman, records say

A woman fatally shot her husband at their Parkland home after discovering loving text messages he’d exchanged with another woman, according to court documents.

Lisa Hurlburt, 32, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, 33-year-old Thomas Combs. She is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

The shooting took place about 12:25 a.m. Froday in the 400 block of 129th Street South.

Charging papers give this account of the homicide:

Hurlburt called 911 and told dispatchers she’d shot her husband over “love triangle issues,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Deputies arrived within two minutes and found Combs dead in a back bedroom. He’d been shot three times.

A Glock was recovered from the foot of the bed.

Hurlburt and her mother met deputies outside, and Hurlburt was allegedly crying and saying she’d shot her husband.

She told dispatchers she’d picked up Combs’ cell phone while he was in the shower and found “messages on his phone and he’s seeing someone else and they love each other and when he got out of the shower and I don’t know what happened,” records say.

Hurlburt later told detectives she was sitting on the bed waiting to confront Combs about his affair when she saw the gun case and retrieved a weapon.

Hurlburt’s mother was asleep in the house when she heard the gunshots and saw her daughter coming out of the bedroom. She allegedly told her mother she needed to say goodbye to her father and either called him or drove to his house, records say.

There was a 20 minute gap in between the shooting and when Hurlburt called 911.

Hurlburt’s mother told detectives Combs had told his wife the day after Christmas that he no longer loved her and wanted to leave, but agreed to continue living in their home to help pay the bills.