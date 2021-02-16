Lacey police ask for public’s help identifying a pot shop robbery suspect

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of armed robbery.

About 8:15 p.m. Feb. 10, the man entered a marijuana retailer on Martin Way East and robbed the business at gunpoint, Lacey police say.

The man was last seen wearing a plastic/rubber Halloween mask and a jacket that still had a yellow security tag attached to it. He also was wearing white shoes and Nike-brand sweatpants, according to police.

The weapon is described as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.