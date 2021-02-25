Lacey police looking for man accused of stabbing woman on Martin Way

A group of officers, including a K9 unit, walk along Martin Way and back to Gerald Street in search of a man who reportedly stabbed a woman near a bus stop on Martin Way East. sbloom@theolympian.com

Lacey Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old woman on Martin Way East near the Marq on Martin Apartments complex on Thursday.

The woman called police around 3 p.m. after being stabbed in the chest, said detective Mike Caranto.

In the hour after the call, law enforcement could be seen setting up a perimeter and searching the area for the unknown assailant who has been described as a 6-foot, mixed race man in his 20s with a thin build and blue clothing.

Caranto said the woman retained the man’s knife and has been transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital. He added she is in stable condition and is expected to make a full a recovery.

The attack reportedly occurred near a bus stop on Martin Way, Caranto said, and the man was last seen running west, away from the bus stop.

Police attempted to track the suspect with a K9 unit but the man has not been located so far, he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have more information is asked to call Thurston County Dispatch at 360-704-2740.