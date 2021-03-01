Parkland man angry about couple parking van in vacant lot fatally shoots other man

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A Parkland man fatally shot another man who threw a cup of liquid on him late Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

It was about 11:45 p.m. when the 45-year-old suspect noticed a van parked on a vacant lot near his house in the 13400 block of C Street South.

He and his brother went outside the confront the 30-year-old victim, who was with his girlfriend in the parked van.

It was not immediately clear what the two men said to each other, but cell phone video from the suspect’s brother shows the victim throw a cup of liquid on the suspect, who pulls out a gun and shoots him, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Both the suspect and the victim’s girlfriend called 911.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The lot where the victim parked his van was not owned by the suspect. It is owned by the Dryer Masonic Center, which uses it for overflow parking.