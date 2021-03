jbessex@thenewstribune.com

A dispute between roommates led to one allegedly shooting the other in the face Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma.

Tacoma police say the 43-year-old victim is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

The shooter is not in custody, police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

Haddow said the man was shot at his residence in the 2400 block of South 64th Street around 12:30 p.m.