Eatonville man accused of killing stepdad, hiding his body on family property

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

An Eatonville man is accused of killing his stepfather Thursday and hiding the body on the family’s property.

A neighbor in the 18100 block of Elkhorn Drive East called 911 about 2 p.m. to report that a 43-year-old told them he’d killed his stepdad. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home but discovered nobody was home.

Deputies looked around the property, found a bit of blood near the workshop but did not find the 72-year-old stepdad.

Investigators got details on the stepfather’s van and about 5:30 p.m., a deputy spotted it at 136th Street East and Meridian Avenue East. The stepson was driving the van, but there was still no sign of the stepdad.

A search warrant was granted later that night, and, about 11 p.m., deputies found the stepfather’s body covered by debris on the family’s Eatonville property.

The stepson was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

No details were immediately released about how or why the stepfather was killed.