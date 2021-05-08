Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Peter Apple Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Peter Apple

Age: 41.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting two young girls.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Russell Sweet

Age: 35.

Description: 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 on four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting four girls ages 10 to 12. Convicted in 2009 on three counts of second-degree assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.