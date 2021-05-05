Crime

Motorcyclist killed after hitting semi-trailer on I-5 in Lakewood

A close-up photo of police lights by night
A close-up photo of police lights by night Alex Schmidt Getty Images

A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday after losing control on Interstate 5 in Lakewood and striking a semi-trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred about 11:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Gravelly Lake Drive.

Troopers say two motorcyclists were speeding and passing vehicles when one lost control and hit the trailer. A 28-year-old Oak Harbor man was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he died early Wednesday.

He has not been publicly identified.

The other motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Lakewood man, stopped at the scene and was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The motorcyclists were driving more than 100 mph according to witness statements, Trooper Robert Reyer said.

That section of southbound I-5 was shut down for nearly four hours during the investigation.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service