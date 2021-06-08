Puyallup man found dead inside his house after police shot his armed wife

Police tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

Puyallup police shot a woman Monday night after she fired at officers who were trying to check on her husband, later found dead inside the house.

The 31-year-old man’s parents called police and asked them to do a welfare check because they had not heard from him and were concerned. They directed police toward a home in the 500 block of Valley Avenue NE, where he lived with his wife and four children.

Officers arrived just after 6 p.m., but the 34-year-old wife allegedly refused to answer the door.

“Relatives on scene said that the wife claimed her husband was asleep, but as their investigation continued officers became concerned for the welfare of the husband and believed that the woman was armed with several firearms,” Capt. Dan Pashon said in a news release.

A tactical response team was able to safely remove all four children from the home. Negotiators spoke with the woman in the backyard.

“After a brief conversation she fired multiple shots towards officers, who returned fire,” according to a Puyallup police news release.

The woman was shot and taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured.

The husband was found dead inside the house. It was not immediately known how he died.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.