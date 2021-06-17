Officials identify man, 72, killed by suspected drunken driver in Parkland

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 72-year-old man killed after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended his vehicle in Parkland has been identified.

Stephen Randolph Shelton, of Eatonville, was driving south on Spanaway Loop Road about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when a car struck him from behind, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Shelton was taken to a hospital, where he died. His 69-year-old wife was cut out of the vehicle and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies arrested the suspected drunken driver, a 22-year-old man, on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Prosecutors are reviewing criminal charges against him.