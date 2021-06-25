Drug investigations plummeted while embattled Pierce County sheriff’s unit was disbanded

Items, including guns, taken from a Graham drug raid are displayed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies in 2017. Courtesy

Narcotics investigations dropped by 69 percent when a Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit shut down last year.

The numbers dipped dramatically without a focused team, and the COVID-19 pandemic meant fewer people could be arrested and booked into jail.

Officials said they weren’t concerned about not having the Special Investigation Unit working drug crimes because deputies were still handling similar cases.

But former team members say there were more drugs on the street and more rampant crime once SIU was sidelined.

“The public shutdown of SIU gave the drug cartels carte blanche to move drugs in Pierce County without risk of a warrant being served,” members of the unit said Tuesday in a joint statement to The News Tribune.

Included in the joint statement were Lt. Cynthia Fajardo, Sgt. Chris Adamson, detectives Darrin Rayner, Ryan Olivarez, Elizabeth Reigle and Shaun Darby, and deputies Jason Bray, Lucas Cole and James Maas.

Department statistics show significant decreases in search warrants, arrests and surveillance hours, as well as the amount of drugs, guns and money seized.

In 2019, the unit handled 157 investigations, served 218 search warrants and arrested 67 people. The unit also confiscated more than 95 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, more than 5,000 pills, 142 guns and more than $1 million cash.

Numbers were even higher in 2018, but they went down quite a bit last year with the exception of black market pills removed from the streets.

In 2020, there were 48 investigations, 50 search warrants and 14 arrests. The team seized about 51 pounds of cocaine, heroin and meth, 7,230 pills, 24 guns and more than $89,000 in cash.

The overall number of narcotics cases the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department turned over to prosecutors also dropped 67 percent last year from the year before, according to official records.

The department referred 1,003 drug cases to the Prosecutor’s Office in 2019 and 332 drug cases in 2020.

Not all of those cases were charged. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges on 313 of those cases in 2019 and on 172 cases last year, according to records from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Former SIU members said before the shutdown they were able to take large quantities of drugs off Pierce County streets, stopping teens from experimenting and multiple people from overdosing.

“Yes, the SIU shutdown has most certainly affected almost every citizen in Pierce County in some way,” the unit said.

Former Sheriff Paul Pastor disbanded the unit in April 2020 for what officials initially called an administrative review after deputy prosecutors, deputies and detectives raised questions about SIU’s practices and procedures. That led to an internal investigation and eventually an outside review by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that found no major wrongdoing and traced the issues back to a bad relationship and communication problems with prosecutors.

Nine of the SIU members filed $1.5 million claims against Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett, former Sheriff Paul Pastor and five others in their administrations. Since the claims have not been resolved, the unit’s attorney, Joan Mell, said she expects to file lawsuits in the near future.

Sheriff Ed Troyer, who inherited the investigation after Pastor retired and he was elected to the post, has not announced whether any drug unit members will be disciplined. Some former SIU members will be returning to the unit when it starts back up in July, but officials have not yet made the personnel decisions.

Moving forward, the Special Investigation Unit will focus on more than just narcotics investigations. Officials said there will be more of a community focus looking at problem houses that breed neighborhood crime and other crimes that often stem from drug activity.

That change comes partly from the desire to revamp the embattled unit, and partly from a Washington State Supreme Court decision in February that essentially made it legal to possess small quantities of drugs.

“While the new legislation will impact our ability to provide drug enforcement for possession of narcotics, it will not deter our efforts to investigate drug-related crimes or drug dealers,” Troyer said. “Our special investigations unit will continue to go after those who profit from selling illegal drugs, and our detectives and proactive property crime unit will continue to go after those who commit violent crime and property crime to support the purchase of illegal drugs.”

Statistics for sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit

2018

Narcotics investigations initiated: 182

Search warrants obtained: 225

Drug Trafficking Organizations investigated: 11

Surveillance hours: 3,984

Felony narcotics arrests: 92

Cocaine seized: 10.1 pounds

Heroin seized: 36.6 pounds

Methamphetamine seized: 100.9 pounds

MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy): 137 pills

Other black market pills like Oxycodone, Vicodin, Percocet: 12,009

Firearms: 96

Proceeds of drug sales seized: $890,616

2019

Narcotics investigations initiated: 157

Search warrants obtained: 218

Drug Trafficking Organizations investigated: 0

Surveillance hours: 2,402

Felony narcotics arrests: 67

Cocaine seized: 2.05 pounds

Heroin seized: 22.7 pounds

Methamphetamine seized: 71.76 pounds

MDMA: 1,516 pills

Other black market pills like Oxycodone, Vicodin, Percocet: 3,530

Firearms: 142

Proceeds of drug sales seized: $1,055,985

2020

Narcotics investigations initiated: 48

Search warrants obtained: 50

Drug Trafficking Organizations investigated: 3

Surveillance hours: 470

Felony narcotics arrests: 14

Cocaine seized: 7.85 pounds

Heroin seized: 2.04 pounds

Methamphetamine seized: 42.13 pounds

MDMA: 0 pills

Other black market pills like Oxycodone, Vicodin, Percocet: 7,230

Firearms: 24

Proceeds of drug sales seized: $89,766