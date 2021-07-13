Woman dropped off at Puyallup hospital with fatal gunshot wound is identified

A woman who died after being shot and dropped off at a Puyallup hospital has been identified.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined the cause of Kayla Kulow’s death or ruled it a homicide.

The 21-year-old Tacoma woman was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital on July 3 by her boyfriend, who dropped her off and left. Detectives later interviewed him and ruled him out as a suspect in the shooting.

Kulow died the following day at Tacoma General Hospital, where she’d been transferred.

Investigators say she was likely shot in Midland, which prompted Puyallup police to turn the case over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

No new information was available Tuesday, and no one has been arrested, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Kulow is survived by a 1-1/2-year-old daughter.

“Kayla Marie Kulow is a amazing, beautiful, happy, talented young mother,” according to a GoFundMe page. “She will be truly missed. She will live in our hearts and through Esmay.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency 911 phone number at 253-287-4900.