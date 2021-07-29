Man shot to death in Tacoma park has been identified

A man fatally shot in a Tacoma park last weekend has been identified.

Passersby at Wright Park called 911 about 5 a.m. July 24 to report an unconscious man. When officers arrived in the 400 block of South I Street, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Bud Eugene Morgan, 32. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not arrested anyone or released details about what led up to the shooting.