Puyallup man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Jan. 6 attack at U.S. Capitol

A man reportedly from Puyallup is one of the first to plead guilty to assaulting officers in a Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Devlyn Thompson, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release he admitted he was among those who “yelled obscenities at police and encouraged the continued assault. According to his plea, Thompson was part of a group that threw objects and projectiles at the officers, including flag poles, and grabbed and stole the officers’ riot shields to prevent them from defending themselves against the violence.”

The Associated Press reported that Thompson is from Puyallup.

“Thompson personally observed police order rioters to stop, physically push the crowd back and deploy pepper spray in an effort to try to stop the ongoing assault,” the news release said. “Later, Thompson picked up a metal baton from the floor of the tunnel and swung it overhead and downward against the police line in an apparent effort to knock a can of pepper spray from an officer’s hand and stop the officer from pepper-spraying the rioters. After more pepper spray was deployed by the rioters and the officers, Thompson retreated from the archway area.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Scott said Kevin Fairlamb, 44 of New Jersey, also pleaded guilty Friday. He and Thompson are the first of more than 170 charged to plead guilty to assault on a police officer.

Thompson pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

They’re scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27. They face up to 20 years in prison.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER