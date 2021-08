Tacoma police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue in Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Tacoma parking lot late Sunday, polices said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue, where they found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

No details about the homicide have been released and no one has been arrested