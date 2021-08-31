Apartment fire in Edgewood burns through 10 units as crews battle blaze

East Pierce Fire and Rescue

An apartment fire Tuesday morning in Edgewood burned at least 10 units in the apartment complex and sent one resident to the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire and are on the scene working to contain the blaze, according to posts on the East Pierce Fire and Rescue Twitter account. The condition of the person sent to the hospital is unclear.

Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment fire just after 7 a.m. to the 4800 block of 110th Avenue Court East in Edgewood, according to the posts. The fire response was quickly upgraded to three alarm.

More details about the fire were not immediately available.

EPFR crews were dispatched to an apartment fire just after 7am this morning at the 4800 block of 110th Ave Ct E in Edgewood. First arriving units upgraded the fire to a 3rd alarm response. pic.twitter.com/JY49E0UsCQ — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) August 31, 2021

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.