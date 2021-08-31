Crime
Apartment fire in Edgewood burns through 10 units as crews battle blaze
An apartment fire Tuesday morning in Edgewood burned at least 10 units in the apartment complex and sent one resident to the hospital.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire and are on the scene working to contain the blaze, according to posts on the East Pierce Fire and Rescue Twitter account. The condition of the person sent to the hospital is unclear.
Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment fire just after 7 a.m. to the 4800 block of 110th Avenue Court East in Edgewood, according to the posts. The fire response was quickly upgraded to three alarm.
More details about the fire were not immediately available.
