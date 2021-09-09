Hit-and-run sends two to hospital; deputies say driver was stealing pastor’s trailer

Deputies suspect the driver of this pickup truck stole a church pastor’s travel trailer Saturday near Puyallup, then ran a red light and crashed into the side of another car, sending two people to the hospital. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Deputies are seeking information on a driver who they suspect stole a church pastor’s travel trailer Saturday near Puyallup, then ran a red light and crashed into the side of another car, sending two people to the hospital.

A pastor called 911 about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to report that someone driving a dark pickup truck had just stolen his trailer out of the church parking lot in the 12300 block of Canyon Road East, according to social media posts from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

While the driver was pulling out of the church parking lot, they hit a carport — part of which stuck to the trailer. Deputies said a witness saw the truck driving away and followed it.

The suspect drove the truck and trailer west on 112th Street East, and a few minutes later ran a red light at Vickery Avenue East. Deputies said the truck crashed into the driver’s side of a Honda CRV. Witnesses told deputies the truck’s driver and passenger fled after the collision.

The Honda’s driver had to be freed from the wreckage, according to the department’s post. Both he and the Honda’s passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the passenger of the truck later returned to the scene, but also had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators asked for information from the public to help identify the truck’s driver.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or send a direct message to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

The truck did not have license plates and its ignition was damaged, according to the department’s post. The trailer still had part of the carport stuck to it.