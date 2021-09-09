Man fatally shot by Lakewood police after reportedly firing at them is identified

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man fatally shot Saturday by Lakewood police after officers said he fired gunshots at them has been identified.

Spencer Allan Clayborn, 25, of Lakewood, died Sept. 4 of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The police officer who shot Clayborn was placed on administrative leave after the incident, Lakewood Police Department announced. The department has not identified the officer.

Police arrived to the 7300 block of 150th Street Southwest at 8:36 p.m. after receiving reports of a man firing multiple shots in an apartment complex.

Three minutes later, an officer advised South Sound 911 that the suspect was shooting at them. Moments later, 911 was advised of an officer-involved shooting. Clayborn died at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which consists of multiple law enforcement agencies within the county, was called to the scene and began to investigate. They were joined by a member of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office investigative staff to assist in the investigation.