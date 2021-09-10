Police share video of Sept. 4 shooting, clash in downtown Olympia

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Olympia Police are calling on the public to help them identify people in a video of a shooting that occurred when two groups clashed on Sept. 4 in downtown Olympia.

The two groups, the right-wing Proud Boys and anti-fascists or Antifa, engaged each other in different locations around downtown Olympia, eventually reaching the Intercity Transit Center around 3 p.m., Chief Aaron Jelcick has said.

Olympia police shared footage of the clash on social media on Friday. The video shows a group of people dressed in black running through the transit center. At one point, one of these people appears to fire a handgun five times towards a group in pursuit which included a man holding a clear shield and what may be a baton.

In a Thursday news release, Jelcick said the encounter at the transit center resulted in one person affiliated with the Proud Boys being shot by someone from the Antifa group. In a Sunday news release, the city specifically identified the man’s ankle as the injured area.

Video of one of the assaults OlyPD is investigating from 9/4. If you have any information about this crime or other assaults from that day, please contact us at 360.753.8300 or 360.704.2740 or crime stoppers 800.222.8477. Statement from our Police Chief: https://t.co/rde2dhMwv2 pic.twitter.com/10PsUGUl1x — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) September 10, 2021

Portland-area media identified the man as Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a regular Proud Boys organizer from the Portland area. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia following the shooting, The Olympian previously reported.

The shooter left the scene before police could identify him, Jelcick wrote in the Thursday release. Once identified, detectives intend to arrest this person and charge them for the alleged crime, he wrote.

Jelcick notes the department has been investigating multiple crimes, but only makes specific mention of the shooting.

Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian detectives are aware of another incident involving a woman who reported being chased and assaulted by the Proud Boys.

The department has received reports of other assaults from that day but details on these have not been as clear, Lower said.

The Proud Boys have been sharing plans on social media, indicating they will return to downtown Olympia on Sept. 18 as a response to the shooting. Jelcick wrote that his department is undertaking “advanced planning” in preparation for their return.

“We have a simple message to anyone considering coming to Olympia to respond to the shooting, to anyone making preparations to fight or to anyone who is willing to take part in violence on our streets: Do not come to our city. If you are already in our city, stay home,” Jelcick wrote.

He said the police department will “do all it can” to protect the city. The Olympian has reached out to Jelcick for information on how the department specifically plans to respond on Sept. 18.

The city asks that anyone with information about the Sept. 4 shooting call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or police dispatch at 360-704-2740.