Popular Lacey business is burglarized. Have you seen the 2 suspects?
The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved.
About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police say the two theft suspects stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, including Pokemon cards, compressors and other goods.
The longtime Lacey business is at 4230 Pacific Ave. SE..
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
This story was originally published October 5, 2021 1:33 PM.
