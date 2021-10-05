Popular Lacey business is burglarized. Have you seen the 2 suspects?

The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved. Courtesy

The well-known and well-liked Gabi’s Olympic Cards & Comics was burglarized over the weekend, and now Lacey police are asking the public to help identify those involved.

About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police say the two theft suspects stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, including Pokemon cards, compressors and other goods.

The longtime Lacey business is at 4230 Pacific Ave. SE..

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 1:33 PM.