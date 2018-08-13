Back to school tips that will help your children have a great school year

Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.
Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.