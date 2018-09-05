Tacoma, Puyallup teachers vote overwhelmingly to strike; start of school delayed

Hundreds of Tacoma teachers gathered at Mt. Tahoma High School Tuesday night and voted to go on strike. At the same time, the Puyallup School Board met after the first day of school had already been canceled.
