“We get to move and have fun and get our brains active before classes.”

Kayaking and science on the Foss Waterway has Jason Lee Middle School students fired up to start their school day.
By
How do charter schools work?

Education

How do charter schools work?

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service