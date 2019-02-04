Education

Here are the Pierce County schools affected by the snow

By Stacia Glenn

February 04, 2019 08:10 AM

Annie Wright Schools: Two Hours late

Bates Technical College: All campuses closed.

Bethel School District: Closed

Carbonado School District: Closed

Cascade Christian Schools: Closed, no morning kindergarten or preschool.

Charles Wright Academy: Two Hours late. No morning bus transportation.

Chief Leschi Schools: Closed

Clover Park School District: Two Hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation.

Clover Park Technical College: All campuses closed.

Eatonville School District: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.

Enumclaw School District: Closed

Faith Lutheran School, Tacoma: Closed

Fife School District: Closed

Franklin Pierce School District: Closed

Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed

Lakewood School District: Closed

Life Christian Academy: Closed

Orting School District: Closed

Peninsula School District: Closed

Pierce College: Two hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.

Puyallup School District: Closed

Steilacoom School District: Closed, no out-of-district transportation.

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District: Closed

Tacoma Community College: Closed due to power outage.

University Place School District: Closed

South King County schools:

Auburn School District: Closed, No out-of-district transportation.

Kent School District: Closed, No out-of-district transportation.

